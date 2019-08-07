Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Oscoda, MI
Wayne Joe Evans


1955 - 2019
Wayne Joe Evans Obituary
Wayne Joe Evans, age 64, of Oscoda, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
He was born on July 3, 1955 in Detroit to the late Joseph Maurice and Joan Florence (Tavender) Evans. Wayne graduated from Tawas Area High School and went on to receive technical training in electronics from RETS Technical Center in Detroit.
He had the heart of an entrepreneur and was proud to be both a builder and business owner. Wayne owned and operated Vend-Pro for many years. He enjoyed fishing, grilling and had a new found hobby of smoking meats and jerky for his family and friends.
Wayne loved all heavy equipment, but thoroughly enjoyed spending time on his Ford-New Holland tractor. He was also very proud of his membership and brothership of the East Tawas Chapter AA and spent many years as the chairman of the organization.
Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne Joe Evans Jr. of Shelby Township, Tyson (Emily) Evans of Oscoda, Sarah (Ronnie) Janis of Oscoda and Caitlin Evans of Oscoda; grandchildren, Jaxx, Henley-Jo, Sutton, Ryker, Mackenzie, Brynn and Blake; brother, Keith Green; sister, Colleen (Steve) Morrish; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Cowan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oscoda with Reverend Timothy Azzam officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, 2019
