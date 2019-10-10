|
Wayne L. Bischoff, age 81, of Prescott passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was born in Tawas City on Dec. 15, 1938 to the late Waldemor and Emma (Cholger) Bischoff Sr. Wayne graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1957. He served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1963.
Wayne worked for 58 years at Chamabi Ranch, Mackinaw Land & Cattle Co. and Whittemore Farms. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Farming was not only Wayne's work but also his passion. He enjoyed working the land, tending to the cattle, journaling related data and analyzing it.
Wayne was a man of character and was always there to help family and friends with projects big and small. He had considerable ingenuity and could build anything and repair everything. Wayne also liked bowling, snowmobiling, watching sports, cruising in his classic car and discussing current events.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his visits with Ed and Betty Freel and Cap Pinkerton. Wayne always had a smile and some stories to tell – a sure bet that a laugh would be shared.
He is survived by his brother, Howard (Karen) Bischoff, sister, Donna Nelkie, and sisters-in-law, Nancy Bischoff and Florence Bischoff, all of Tawas City; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by siblings, Earl, Waldemor Jr., Alvin, Arlene, Frank, Don and Raymond.
Visitation will take place at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City on Monday, Oct. 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at Zion Lutheran Church in Tawas City, with interment following at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City.
Memorials can be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Maintenance Fund, 720 2nd Street, Tawas City, MI 48763. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 22, 2019