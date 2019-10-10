Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Tawas City, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Tawas City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Bischoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Bischoff


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Bischoff Obituary
Wayne L. Bischoff, age 81, of Prescott passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was born in Tawas City on Dec. 15, 1938 to the late Waldemor and Emma (Cholger) Bischoff Sr. Wayne graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1957. He served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1963.
Wayne worked for 58 years at Chamabi Ranch, Mackinaw Land & Cattle Co. and Whittemore Farms. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Farming was not only Wayne's work but also his passion. He enjoyed working the land, tending to the cattle, journaling related data and analyzing it.
Wayne was a man of character and was always there to help family and friends with projects big and small. He had considerable ingenuity and could build anything and repair everything. Wayne also liked bowling, snowmobiling, watching sports, cruising in his classic car and discussing current events.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his visits with Ed and Betty Freel and Cap Pinkerton. Wayne always had a smile and some stories to tell – a sure bet that a laugh would be shared.
He is survived by his brother, Howard (Karen) Bischoff, sister, Donna Nelkie, and sisters-in-law, Nancy Bischoff and Florence Bischoff, all of Tawas City; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by siblings, Earl, Waldemor Jr., Alvin, Arlene, Frank, Don and Raymond.
Visitation will take place at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City on Monday, Oct. 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at Zion Lutheran Church in Tawas City, with interment following at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City.
Memorials can be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Maintenance Fund, 720 2nd Street, Tawas City, MI 48763. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now