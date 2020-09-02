Wayne Marion Bovee of Burton, age 93, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Westwood Heights Free Methodist Church, 3397 Windland Dr., Flint, with Rev. Dr. Bruce N.G. Cromwell and Pastor Tom Saunders co-officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Interment, with military honors, will be in Davison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westwood Heights Free Methodist Church, in Wayne's memory.
Wayne was born in Port Huron on Nov. 18, 1926, son of the late Dr. Marion Elijah and Annetta Maude (Loveless) Bovee. He proudly served his country in World War II as one of the greatest generation in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Far East from March 1945 to January 1947. Following military service, he attended Greenville College in Illinois graduating in 1950.
Wayne worked for the CIA in Washington, D.C. Then, he attended GMI in 1956 and was employed by General Motors for 36 years, retiring from AC Spark Plug Division as a senior project engineer in 1987. When he moved to Flint, he married Margaret Cromwell Smith on Aug. 4, 1956 in North Tonawanda, N.Y. and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2016.
He was a charter member of Westwood Heights Free Methodist Church and served in various capacities. Wayne was also chairman of the camp board at Covenant Hills Campground.
Wayne is survived by three children, Terry (Janet) Bovee, Wendy Bovee and Jeff (Tammy) Bovee; four grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle) Wilson, Lindsay (Jordan) Winters, Alan Bovee and Joel Bovee; three great grandchildren, Claire, Cooper and Drew Wilson; sister, Sue Morris; many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Marion and Maude Bovee; wife, Margaret Bovee; sister, Noreen Zebley; and brother, Rev. Leon Bovee.
Share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com.