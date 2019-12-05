|
William "Bill" Hewitt Nelson, a resident of Alabaster Township since 1991, formerly of Bay City, passed away at the Independence Village in Midland on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, age 91 years.
Bill was born to William and Emma (Hewitt) Nelson on June 5, 1928. He was a graduate of Bay City Central with the Class of 1947. Bill worked as a plumber, employed mostly through construction companies. Over his 35 years in the plumbing trade, Bill soon became quite knowledgeable and skilled within the trade.
In 1990, he decided to step away and finally enjoy his hard-earned retirement years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, and truly enjoyed the sports of hunting and fishing for all varieties of fish, especially trout stream fishing and trolling for big fish in the Great Lakes. He even acquired the knack for creating his own fly-fishing ties!
Bill was quite athletic as well, competing for 20 years in an aggressive fast pitch softball league with his former school mates. In his recent years, he would look forward to playing golf with his church families.
Bill was an active member of the Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. Being a vital part of the church, Bill would willingly help with maintenance and lawn care. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill married his wife, Audrey Jane (Reynolds) on April 14, 1950 at First Presbyterian Church in Bay City. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage, until her passing on April 18, 2018.
Bill is survived by his son, Michael Nelson of Bay City; daughter, Jill (Mike) Tomczak of Millersburg; grandchildren, Justin (Suzanne) Tomczak of Port Huron and Jeremy Tomczak (Nikki Gokee) of Harbor Springs; five great grandchildren, Allison, Erin, Jacob, Lily and Liam; his sister, Edna Craves of Bay City; and many special friends.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life through a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas with Reverend Kathleen Rowe officiating. His family will welcome friends for visitation on that day at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in the Alabaster Township Cemetery.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to donate to the in his name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17, 2019