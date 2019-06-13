Guest Book View Sign Service Information Malcore (West) Funeral Home 1530 West Mason St. Green Bay , WI 54303 (920)-499-4100 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Malcore (West) Funeral Home 1530 West Mason St. Green Bay , WI 54303 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Malcore (West) Funeral Home 1530 West Mason St. Green Bay , WI 54303 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall U.S. 23 East Tawas , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" H. DeBeck Jr., 75, of Tawas City, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to William Sr. and Doris DeBeck on April 22, 1944, in Green Bay, Wis.

Bill served his country in the Army, as a teletype technician in Germany from 1965-67. He worked in many places over the years, but his shining glory was the Red Barn/Red Barron restaurant as owner/operator in Madison, Wis., manager/bartender at the World Famous Buckeye Inn in Madison and Bill would later retire from Lawton Foundry in Green Bay.

If you were blessed enough to know Bill, you would know that he had an amazing sense of humor, and was always the jokester, unless you happened to be on the other end of a card game, dice game, pool stick or dart board where Bill was involved. In that case, our bet is that you walked away a little lighter in the pocket book!

He had a competitive streak a mile long, but loved to have fun. He was always the favorite. The favorite bartender, the favorite uncle, the favorite friend, and an amazing mentor to so many in the Madison area. In his later years, he took life pretty easy by enjoying some great fishing, wood working and just working in the yard with his nephew Jim. His absence will leave a giant hole in our hearts and lives.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Erin DeBeck, Kristin (Dareck) Cherwinski and Angela (Eric) Kauffman; grandchildren, Zane (Kristina) DeBeck, Keegan Cherwinski, Noah, Jack and Molly Kauffman; and one great grandchild, Tessa DeBeck (who he called beautiful). Bill is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Lee DeBeck, Robert (Tina) DeBeck, Ron (Sue) DeBeck, Bonnie (Robert) Vanderleest, Jerry (Gloria) DeBeck and Kathy (Don) Dickert. He is also survived by many, many loving nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored beyond measure.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Nancy DeBeck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall on US-23 in East Tawas, on Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.

There was a Celebration of Life with full military honors held in Green Bay earlier this month with the assistance of Malcore (West) Funeral Home, Green Bay. Visit

