Service Information Sharp Miller Road Chapel 8138 Miller Road Swartz Creek , MI 48473 (810)-635-4411 Visitation 11:00 AM Memorial service 12:00 PM

William Dennis Clark, age 82, of Grand Blanc, passed away on May 17, 2019.

William was born May 6, 1937 to Wilbur Clark and Virginia (Allen) in Flint. He graduated from Atherton High School in 1955 and married Sharon L. Baker on June 10, 1957.

Bill was a self employed builder and a volunteer fireman in Sand Lake for over 10 years. He was a fun loving family man. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer who hosted the Bill Clark Open for over 50 years.

William is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sharon; daughters, Laurie Clement (Ron) and Elizabeth Clark (special friend Clarence McKenzie); seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brother, Jim Clark (Margaret); and sister, Nellie Miller.

William was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce; daughter, Michelle Buckmeier; grandson, Jeremy Strauer; one sister, Judy Benson (Robert); and brother, Douglas.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place. The family will celebrate his life through a memorial service on Saturday, June 1 at noon at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, our temporary location at Hill Creek Church, 5363 Hill Road, Swartz Creek, Pastor David Boillat officiating. His family will welcome friends at the church at 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's Foundation Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

