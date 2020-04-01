|
William E. Freel, age 79, of St. Johns passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.
Due to current circumstances a Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
William was born in Tawas on April 25, 1940, to Norton and Faye (Vance) Freel. William married Kathleen J. Ankney on Dec. 21, 1984 in Lansing. He served in the U.S. Army as a special marksman. William worked for GM Warehousing for over 30 years; he retired in January 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and children, Lynn Freel, Harold Freel and Julie Keyes; and his siblings, John Freel, Karla Brown and Jerry Freel. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Vance Freel, and Andrew and Amelia Keyes. William was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy Pfahl.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes-Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 14, 2020