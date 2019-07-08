Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Ulrich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William E. Ulrich, 81, of East Tawas, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility with his loving family at his side.

William was born March 16, 1938 in Saginaw to the late Hans and Mary (Schmidt) Ulrich. He grew up in Frankenmuth where he was confirmed at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years. William was a hard worker who went on to become a successful businessman and developer. He enjoyed taking others under his wing to teach them the ins and outs.

His two great passions were hunting and fishing which included Texas and Colorado where he did the majority of both. He loved animals and being outdoors. William was also proud of his German heritage and enjoyed taking trips abroad including Germany. His passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those he leaves behind and will be dearly missed.

William is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tammy; two daughters, Sonja (Anthony) Buchinger and Carla (David) Setterstrom; four siblings, John (Kathy) Ulrich, Lillian Osborne, Arlene Ulrich and Betty (Mike) Caswell; four grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) and Nathan Bouvy and Kevin and Kristofer Setterstrom; three great grandchildren, Charlotte, Evelyn and Henry; several nieces and nephews including Stanley; several close cousins; and special friends, Jeff Kassuba and Marty Martin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Marklein; his former wife, Lora Hecht-Ulrich; and close friend, Dave Shark.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tawas City on Wednesday, July 10, starting at 11 a.m., with Rev. Timothy Azzam officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Iosco County Medical Facility (The Woodlands) or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. William's nephew, Eric Ross, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Alpena assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.

