William Ferguson, 91, of East Tawas passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born in Detroit on March 29, 1928 to William and Margaret Ferguson. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine Caroline (LC, as he often called her); and his daughters Susan (Mike) Hall, Janice (Frank) Chudy and Jennifer (John) Wyatt. He has seven grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Chad (Vicki) (great grandchildren, Penelope and Sienna) Hall, Shawn Hall, Cameron Chudy, Alec Hall, Caroline Chudy, Hannah Wyatt and Ethan Wyatt. Bill also loved his nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, Darrell (Jacque) Welch, and sister-in-law, Joan Ferguson. He always looked forward to visits and family gatherings.
He was proceeded in death by his two brothers and best friends, Russell Ferguson and Edward Ferguson.
Bill served his country when he joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17, and he was proud to have been a China Marine. He continued to be a man of service as a Michigan State Police officer for 30 years, retiring as an inspector (captain) in the Fire Marshall Division. Bill retired to East Tawas with his wife, Lorraine, and enjoyed returning to the place they had met.
Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was well known for his embellished storytelling and great sense of humor. Bill's love for his family and friends will leave a hole in their hearts, but his love for life and family will live on through them.
A short memorial service will be held at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 2. The family will welcome friends at noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to either Michigan State Troopers Assistance Fund at MSPTA.net or Grace Lutheran Church, East Tawas. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
