|
|
William Gary Tilley of Hale passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 74 years.
The son of the late Alfred C. and Mary Myrtle (Pickett) Tilley was born on Aug. 28, 1945 in Saginaw. Gary married Janet Thoms in 1966; she survives him.
He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Gary taught science at Holton High School where he retired in 2002 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 397 in Holton, V.F.W. Post No. 446 in Muskegon, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 4217 in Hale, where he served as trustee for many years.
Surviving besides his wife of 53 years, Janet, are their daughter Megan (Justin) Manni; his cousin, Shirley (Ed) (Tilley) Winter; his cousins-in-law, Norm Winter and Carol Tilley; and many other relatives and dear friends. Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred Tilley Jr., Major Lois L. Tilley, USAF; Diane L. (Tilley) Dillon and Kay E. Tilley; and his cousins, Sharon (Tilley) Winter and Nathan Tilley.
In accordance with Gary's wishes, military burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Hale.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019