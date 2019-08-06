|
|
William H. McCoy, age 93 of Greenbush passed away Aug. 4, 2019.
Beloved husband of Ruth. Dear father of William (the late Karen), Kevin (Theresa), David (Debra) and Randal (Cheryl). Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
William was predeceased by his siblings Francis Boice and John Boice.
Visitation 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.
Instate 10-10:30 a.m. Mass, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore.
Memorials may be made the wishes of the family.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 31, 2019