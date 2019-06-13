Willie Jean Irvin, age 81, of Oscoda, passed away on June 11, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert James Irvin Sr., loving mother of Robert (Susan) Irvin Jr., Avis (Julio) Montalvo and Chimene (Angelo) Irvin; dearest grandmother of Anita, Jenise, Marcus, Antonio (Janet) and Rashid; great grandmother of Steven, Anisha, Anthony, Antwon, April, Natalia, Jalen, Antonio Leonardo and Roman; and great-great grandmother of Jeremiah. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. Family hour, will be held Wednesday, June 19 at noon followed by Funeral Liturgy at 1 p.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Visit www.molnarfuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on June 13, 2019