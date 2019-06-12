Wilma I. Britt, age 93, of Turner, passed away with her family at her side at Tawas Village on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was born on March 21, 1926 in Hale to Karl and Wilamena Bueschen. Wilma married Howard Britt on June 1, 1947 and they lived all of their lives in Turner.
Wilma was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale and the Mary & Martha Guild. She liked to cook and bake, garden and entertain her family. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by her children, Brenda (Dennis) Grabow of Muskegon, Barb (Mark) Sztanyo of Florence, Ky., Bruce (Brenda) Britt of White Lake and Nancy (Lindsey) Bielby of Tawas City; and 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard in 2005; daughter, Diane Britt in 2014; and sisters, Martha Bueschen, Alma Sherman, Hilda Barnes and Ella Britt.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 407 S. Washington, Hale, with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedar Valley Cemetery in Twining.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 12 to June 25, 2019