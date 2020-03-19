|
|
Wilson "Bud" C. Taylor Jr., 79, of Oscoda, passed away alongside his family, after a long courageous battle with cancer on March 17,, 2020.
Wilson Taylor, formerly from Lapeer, resided in Oscoda for the last 21 years. A graduate of East Jordan High School in 1958, after which, he moved back to Lapeer and met his beloved wife with whom he would spend the next 60 years. Wilson dedicated 32 years of his professional career working for General Motors in supervision.
Wilson was known to those closest to him as "a family man" because of his deep love and appreciation for his family. He spent much of his life watching his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren play sports, fish, hunt, boat or camp. He was a lover of the outdoors and working with his hands.
He had a passion for woodworking and building, and he left a mark anywhere he spent time, either with his home projects. He will be remembered for his infectious smiles and keen sense of humor. He enjoyed the sun on his back and a cold beer in his hand, while working on cars or watching football, basketball, baseball or NASCAR. He prided himself on caring and loving his family.
Wilson is survived by his loving wife, Carole Taylor of Oscoda; children, Jeff (Carolyn) Taylor of East Grand Rapids, Greg (Kathy) Taylor of Wyoming, Mich., Kimberley (Mike) Whittaker of Clermont, Fla., Matthew (Sara) Taylor of Lapeer and Nathan (Lisa) Taylor, of Clio. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Charlotte Taylor; and his beloved dog, "Sabbie."
Cremation services were placed in the hands of Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the current health crisis.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 31, 2020