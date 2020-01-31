|
Yvonne "Suzie" Doris Finley, of National City passed away peacefully at her home at Sherman Glen Assisted Living on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 with her family by her side, age 97 years.
Yvonne was born on July 13, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to Archie D. and Grace A. (Walters) Cuvrell. She and her husband built and operated the Eagle Park Hardware in Sand Lake and successfully ran the business in the community for many years. Most of her working career was spent maintaining the books and accounting for the business, however, on her free time, Suzie truly enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, baking, quilting, traveling, playing cards,and simply spending time with her family.
Suzie was a long time member of the Sand Lake Ladies Auxiliary and a true supporter of the Sand Lake community. She and her husband, Bill, celebrated 50 beautiful years of marriage until his passing in 1989.
Suzie is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Alice Finley; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Carol Finley and Rosilyn Finley; son-in-law, Bruce Robinson; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Bill" Finley; children, Jim Finley, Dave Finley, Jerri Robinson and Donald Finley; daughter-in-law, Michiyo Finley; grandson, Robert; great grandson, Austin; and a great-great grandson Kyle.
Funeral services for Suzie are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3 at noon at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with Pastor Jeremy Evans officiating. Her family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Suzie will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Flint Memorial Park at noon.
Her family and friends at Sherman Glen Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice were overwhelmingly caring and loving and supportive over the past three years. The prayers and messages of hope and promise assured from Pastor Jeremy Evans will always be an uplifting source of comfort and peace for her family. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
