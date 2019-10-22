|
Zachary Emerson Blackmore ran into the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 17, 2019. Zachary was born in Saginaw on Jan. 6, 1986
Zachary brought smiles and joy to everyone who met him and heard his belly laugh. He had a tolerant, patient personality and his sweet, gentle spirit made him so easy to love. Zachary enjoyed traveling and had been on a Caribbean and Alaskan cruise as well as cross country several times to visit family, but his favorite was camping with his mom and dad. Zachary loved any kind of music, but Neil Diamond had an amazingly calming effect on him.
Zachary is survived by his loving mother, Shelly; two half-brothers, Rob Wetzel and Brian (Penny) Wetzel; four step-sisters, Kim (Gary) Courey, Karen (Tim) Taylor, Dawn (Kevin) Maust, and Deb (Kyle) Tribbett; special aunts Kathi (Gary) Pierce, Laura (George) Rieth, special uncle Dale Blackmore and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Zachary was preceded in death by his dads, Jay Wetzel in 1989, and Jim Estes in 2017; grandparents, Dale and Emma Blackmore, Eber and Doris Wetzel and Dorothy Canup; a half-brother, Steven Wetzel; an aunt, Theresa Blackmore; and a cousin, Amber Finnell.
Zachary's family welcomed friends at the Buresh Funeral Home on Sun, Oct. 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. for a time of visitation. Funeral services for Zachary were scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the East Tawas Assembly of God Church with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. His family welcomed friends at the church on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Zachary was laid to rest in the East Tawas American Legion Cemetery. Those wishing to express their condolences for Zachary are encouraged to make a memorial to his family. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
