|
|
Zella Mae Schwerin, age 88, of Glennie, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Nov. 29, 2019.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Kelly) Karpp of Glennie and Deborah (Gary) Chapman of Brunswick, Ga.; and dear grandchildren, Marsha LaPointe of Lake Orion, Michelle (Rodger) LaPointe of Glennie, Joanne (Eric) Husted of Wenatchee, Wash., Brian Chapman of Boise, Idaho, Lisa (Jason) Merryman of Brunswick, Ga. and Amanda Chapman of Birmingham, Ala. Zella is also survived by her sister, Lois Leadingham of Erlanger, Ky., 18 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Schwerin was preceded in death by her husband, William; grandson, Robbie LaPointe; great granddaughter, Haleigh Husted; and sister, Zulla Clore.
Zella worked as a Title I reading aide for the Oscoda School System. She was a member of North Country Piece Makers and Lott Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She was fond of gardening, baking, camping, reading her Bible and cherished time spent with her friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington Street, Hale. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (in-State at 10 a.m.) at Lott Baptist Church, 4257 S. State Road, Glennie, with Pastor Elmer Ash officiating. Interment will be in Glennie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Schwerin to the Lott Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019