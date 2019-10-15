Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fitzpatrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Boyd Fitzpatrick William (Bill) Boyd Fitzpatrick, 70, of Hilton Head, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was at home and surrounded by his family. Bill was born on March 1, 1949 to Grey and Jean Fitzpatrick. He grew up in Olean, NY with three younger brothers, Michael, James, and John. He graduated from Olean High School and received his BA degree from Dartmouth College. Bill returned to Olean and started working for his family's newspaper, the Olean Times Herald, and stayed with the newspaper, eventually becoming the publisher, until he retired in 2008. Bill married Lynn (Montie) in 1974, and they had two daughters. In addition to his love of golf, fishing, and skiing, Bill was also active in the community. It was his love of golf that brought him and Lynn to Hilton Head after his retirement. They enjoyed life here and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary. Bill is survived by his wife Lynn; his daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Michael Hughes and Susan and Michael Cote; and his grandchildren, Eden, Henry, and Eve. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Helpings (

