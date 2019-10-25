Barbara Kiebler Barbara Kiebler wife of John Kiebler, died on October 20, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Johnstown, PA to the late Carl and Agnes Brunner on December 4, 1933. The family moved to Hagerstown, MD. Barbara graduated from Saint John's College in Annapolis, MD where she was in the first class to admit women. She and her first husband moved to Montgomery County, MD. Where she had four children Paul Oosterhout (Joanette), Amy Oosterhout (Paul Elliott), Jeffery Oosterhout (Mina) and Joseph Oosterhout (Cheryl). Barbara has seven grandchildren. Barbara went to law school when her children were teenagers. After graduation she went to work for a small firm and became the owner when the owner retired. She was quite successful and the firm flourished. She practiced law for twenty years until she and John retired to Hilton Head Island. During retirement they traveled extensively visiting China and making many trips to Europe. They had a favorite location in the Swiss Alps where they liked to stay. On Hilton Head they spent many happy hours on the tennis courts and playing bridge. They traveled to regional and national tournaments sponsored by the ACBL and reached the level of Ruby Life Master. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 25, 2019