Adam G. Meister III Adam G. Meister, III, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones, after struggling with pulmonary fibrosis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam "George" Meister, II and Edwina Meister Miller West. He is survived by his spouse, Pamela Legere Meister of South Carolina; daughter, Ashley Tumlin (Ty) nd two grandchildren, Madison Tumlin and Raymond "Chip" Tumlin, all of Georgia; three sisters, Joni Andersen (Howard) of Florida, Jeannie Dietrich (Terry) of Washington, and Jane Schmitt (Don) on Indiana; brother, Bob Meister (Carolyn) of California; mother and father-in-law, Mabel and Joseph Legere of South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Lisa Legere-Struntz (Ted) of Michigan. We love you and we will miss you. Rest in peace, our dear loved one until that great Resurrection Day, when we will be united together.
Published in The Island Packet on June 25, 2019