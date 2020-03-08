Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelaide Sanford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adelaide Sanford Adelaide Sanford, 77, died peacefully at home February 22nd 2020. She passed gently with her husband and her two sons by her side. Adelaide was born November 3rd, 1942 in Salisbury, NC graduating high school at Campbell Academy in Buie's Creek, NC. She finished college at Queen's University in Charlotte, NC & receiving her nursing diploma from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, taking the boards and became a Registered Nurse. Her career was impressive: She worked as a school nurse in Mannheim, Germany. Later, she specialized in tropical medicine at the U.S. Army hospital in Bangkok, Thailand during the Viet Nam War. She was then Director of Nursing at Davie County Hospital in Mocksville, NC. The high point of her nursing career was the 32 years she spent working at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Salisbury, Fayetteville, and Durham, NC. Her specialty there was Psychiatric Medicine. Adelaide retired with her husband Charles "Mac" Weill in January 2008, relocating to Beaufort, SC where they have lived for the past 12 years. She loved Beaufort and all the friends she made. She spent many hours volunteering at the Good Neighbor Medical Clinic here on Lady's Island. Lai-Lai, as she was known by her family, always loved nursing & helping others, which was self-evident through her Christian work as a Stephen Minister in the life of the Sea Island Presbyterian Church. Adelaide is survived by her husband, Charles "Mac" Weill. She had 3 children Dr. Carrie Antoinette Kent, John Kenneth Carter Jr., and Benjamin Gaither Carter. Her siblings include older brother Lash Gaither Sanford Jr., and younger sister Caroline Sanford Gee. She has 4 grandchildren Chanell Alexis Carter, John Benjamin Carter, Thomas Kent and Daniel Kent. Adelaide always put the needs of her family & others above her own she touched and changed many lives of family members & patients. She made a real difference to the people around her and will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Lady's Island Dr., Beaufort, SC on Sunday, March 15th at 2:00 PM. Please share your thoughts and stories about Adelaide by visiting

Adelaide Sanford Adelaide Sanford, 77, died peacefully at home February 22nd 2020. She passed gently with her husband and her two sons by her side. Adelaide was born November 3rd, 1942 in Salisbury, NC graduating high school at Campbell Academy in Buie's Creek, NC. She finished college at Queen's University in Charlotte, NC & receiving her nursing diploma from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, taking the boards and became a Registered Nurse. Her career was impressive: She worked as a school nurse in Mannheim, Germany. Later, she specialized in tropical medicine at the U.S. Army hospital in Bangkok, Thailand during the Viet Nam War. She was then Director of Nursing at Davie County Hospital in Mocksville, NC. The high point of her nursing career was the 32 years she spent working at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Salisbury, Fayetteville, and Durham, NC. Her specialty there was Psychiatric Medicine. Adelaide retired with her husband Charles "Mac" Weill in January 2008, relocating to Beaufort, SC where they have lived for the past 12 years. She loved Beaufort and all the friends she made. She spent many hours volunteering at the Good Neighbor Medical Clinic here on Lady's Island. Lai-Lai, as she was known by her family, always loved nursing & helping others, which was self-evident through her Christian work as a Stephen Minister in the life of the Sea Island Presbyterian Church. Adelaide is survived by her husband, Charles "Mac" Weill. She had 3 children Dr. Carrie Antoinette Kent, John Kenneth Carter Jr., and Benjamin Gaither Carter. Her siblings include older brother Lash Gaither Sanford Jr., and younger sister Caroline Sanford Gee. She has 4 grandchildren Chanell Alexis Carter, John Benjamin Carter, Thomas Kent and Daniel Kent. Adelaide always put the needs of her family & others above her own she touched and changed many lives of family members & patients. She made a real difference to the people around her and will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Lady's Island Dr., Beaufort, SC on Sunday, March 15th at 2:00 PM. Please share your thoughts and stories about Adelaide by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close