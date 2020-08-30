1/1
Adelaide Smith Fletcher
Adelaide Smith Fletcher Adelaide Smith Fletcher, 88, died peacefully on August 26, 2020. At the time, she was living near family in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Matthew Marshall Smith and Mrs. Elise Benton Smith and the widow of Mr. Harold Hayne Fletcher. She was born in Dale, South Carolina on February 6, 1932. And was a life-long and proud resident of Beaufort, South Carolina. She graduated Beaufort High School in 1949 and Winthrop College in 1953. Adelaide was a physical education teacher and athletics coach in the Beaufort County schools for over 50 years. She was particularly fond of her students (especially the basketball players) and proud of their accomplishments. In addition to family, she loved her church and garden. She was a life-long and dedicated member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served many roles, including supervising the Annual Bazaar Flower Shop and Bereavement Team. She also was an accomplished and certified Master Gardener, with her gardens featured on tours and in a book. She shared her passion and many gifts related to the church and garden with countless friends and family over the many years of her life. Surviving are her children: Rick Von Harten (Barbara), Steve Von Harten (Donna), and Suzanne Von Harten Sanders (Dan). And step-children: Don Fletcher (Stephanie), Marilyn Smith (Stacy), Sharon Sanders (Mac), and Tim Fletcher (Jessica). She leaves twelve loving grandchildren (Carl, Haley, and Tyler Von Harten; Scott and Sarah Von Harten; Daniel (Amanda) and Will Sanders; Allison Porter (Patrick); Jeff (Tina) and Amanda Smith; Don (Ashley) and Fletcher (Britt) Sanders; and several nieces and nephews. Adelaide was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Smith and sister, Alta Smith Ross. A service in honor of her life will be held Monday, August 31 at 1:30pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church 70 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907 or St. Francis Center, PO Box 682, St. Helena Island, SC 29920. Condolences may be sent to the family by visitingwww.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
