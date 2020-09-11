1/1
Agnes J. Holmes
Agnes J. Holmes Mrs. Agnes J. Holmes, 74, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 06, 2020. A walk-thru viewing will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6-7 PM at Allen Funeral Home Chapel, 1508 Dukes Street, Beaufort, SC. Graveside services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 12 Noon at Oakland Cemetery, St Helena Island, SC.RIVERS/SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843 (824-9990)/843 (744-8761) in charge of arrangements. Those left to cherish her loving memories are; her children, Evelyn M. Holmes of St. Helena Island, SC, Clarissa Hernton (Roscoe), Clarence Holmes, Jr. (Marsha) of St. Helena Island, SC and Derrick Holmes (Monica) of El Paso, TX; as son, Cedric Canley of Florida; as daughters, Dinah Hinkel and Joliza Williams; special, Yvette Green; siblings, Andrew (Santa), Luke (Denise), Arthur of Lancaster, PA; Bradford (Ann) of Connecticut, Isaiah Taylor (Betty) and Viola Taylor; as sisters, Wilhelmenia (Johnny) Wilson of St. Helena and Linda Glover of Port Royal; brothers-in-law, Jessie (Darlinda), Calvin (Albertha) and Earl (Charlene); sisters-in-law, Carol (William), Linda, Doris, Joy, of St. Helena, Arlene, Minnie of Florida and Joanne of Lancaster, PA; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 11, 2020.
