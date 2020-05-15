Alan Lavon Devier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Lavon Devier Alan Lavon Devier, 49, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Kimberly Starling Devier, was recently welcomed into the magnificent gates of Heaven led by his Savior, Jesus Christ. He entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Alan was born August 15, 1970 in LaGrange, Georgia, son of Joyce Noles Looser and the late Herbert Lavon Devier. Alan was a fossil diving charter captain. He was an expert diver who loved the black water diving of the Cooper River. He was an active supporter of the Palmetto Ocean Conservancy. His passion for fossils was evident through his donations of shark teeth to the Guardians of the Sea Program for Kids. Alan frequently volunteered to speak at various schools in the Lowcountry, always bringing each student a fossil to keep from his personal collection. Before becoming a full time dive charter captain, he was a manager at Boeing for many years. Alan, Kim and Logan Kayla were active members of Cathedral Church in North Charleston since 2008. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Devier of N. Charleston, SC; two sons, Kaleb Devier (Kacie) and Dakotah Devier (Kiley), both of Newton, AL; daughter, Logan Kayla Devier of N. Charleston, SC; brother, Charles Devier (Dena) of Anderson, SC; sister, Tina Shepard (Ted) of Hope, AR; his mother Joyce Looser and stepfather Clint Looser of Newton, AL; his father in law, Don Starling (Debbie) of Newton, AL; mother in law, Gloria Nowell of Summerville, SC; sister in law, Kristie Starling of Summerville, SC and five grandchildren, Carsen, Sadie, Ripken, Cayden and Patch. Memorials may be made by contacting admin through the Alan Devier Fundraiser Facebook page. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 14, 2020
I never had the honor of meeting Alan, but have close friends who did. I am a fellow fossil hunter & even though I never met Alan, I feel a great loss as well. Praying for Mrs. Devier & her family. May the eternal peace & love of our Lord Jesus Christ comfort you all.
David Oglesby
Friend
May 14, 2020
Alan was nothing but a good time! So many memories and good times! You have definitely been missed by us! You may have moved away many years ago but you have never been forgotten and never will be! You have always been a part of us! Big trucks and back roads! We love you! Rest high until we meet again!
Suzanne Darda
Friend
May 14, 2020
You were a good man. One of the nicest men to talk to. You were a good friend. Prayers to you and your family.
Michelle Barnhill
Friend
May 14, 2020
Heaven gained a sweet man. My mama will give him a hug for me. She thought the world of you Joyce and Tina and Teddy.
Lisa
Friend
May 14, 2020
I've known Alan for a number of years and he and I have had a many conversations of river diving and good teeth spots. On the river or at the boat landing he always greeted you with a big smile. And if Jimmy was with him we always had plenty of diving stories to tell. I will dearly miss Alan. RIP My Friend! Prayers and Love sent to Kim and Family.
Joe
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved