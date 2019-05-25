Alan Robert Dille

Obituary
Alan Robert Dille Alan Dille, age 67, was born Feb 6, 1952, Bellingham, WA and died on May 18, 2019, in Charleston. Alan was a former Employee of Hilton Head Exterminator's. He is survived by his wife, Caroline Olsen Dille, Daughter, Alana, Sister Teri, Step Mother, Mary Dille, and her two children: Todd and Jill. He loved his family, friends, golf and his scotty dog. A celebration of life will be held June 1st from 1pm to 4pm. Please respond to Susan and Kevin Smolek. Rvsp: [email protected] for directions and info
Published in The Island Packet on May 25, 2019
