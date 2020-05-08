Albert ("Bert") Grignard Stockell Albert ("Bert") Grignard Stockell, loving husband of Dorothy Russell Stockell, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home on the Point in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was 64. Bert was born on May 22, 1955, in Glen Cove, New York, the second son of the late Mercer Logan Stockell and Eliane Grignard Stockell. He graduated from the University of the South, fondly known as "Sewanee," with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies, and from the Boston University Graduate School of Management Overseas Program, London, with a Master of Science in Business Administration. Bert and Dorothy were married for 35 years. They retired to Beaufort in June of 2019 after Bert's long and successful career of over thirty years as an executive with Swiss-based SGS NA, and several of its subsidiaries, that offer inspection, testing and certification services around the world. Multi-lingual, Bert oversaw SGS operations in numerous countries, most recently running SGS's African business from Nairobi, Kenya. In addition to Nairobi, Bert and Dorothy lived in numerous countries including Geneva, Switzerland; Cairo, Egypt; Casablanca, Morocco; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; Lusaka, Zambia; and London, England, among other exotic places. Bert was an avid cyclist racing up Swiss mountains and across Egyptian landscapes. He also became an exceptional photographer, chronicling their exploits and the exciting people, places, nature and wildlife they encountered. During their life together, Bert and Dorothy made wonderful friends from all over the world and together pursued exciting experiences and adventures that few of us can even imagine. Bert loved retiring to Beaufort, where he continued his cycling, photography, and explorations. He would often be seen walking the Point and the waterfront with his beautiful and beloved black German Shepherds, Max and Lula. In addition to Dorothy, Bert is survived by his brother, Mercer Logan Stockell, Jr. (Stoney) of Glen Cove, and his sister, Catherine Higgins Stockell Bannon (wife of Edmond R. Bannon) of North Salem, New York, and New York City. He is furthered survived by many treasured aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His sweet smile and amiable disposition will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Spanish Moss Trail, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Beaufort County, South Carolina. http://www.spanishmosstrail.com Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 8, 2020.