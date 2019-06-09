Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Al" Korosi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Al" Korosi Albert "Al" Korosi, 98, pass- ed on May 28, 2019 at the Preston Health Care Center, Hilton Head Island. Born April 9, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, one of three brothers. He attended West Tech High School there and then moved to Florida from 1939-1942. He joined the Coast Guard Military on July 16, 1942 at the call of the war. As a Coast Guardsman, he was a veteran of the invasions of Leyte and Lugon in the Philippines and of Okinawa in the Ryukyus Islands. He served as a Radarman aboard the LST 20 until World War II ended and he was discharged in 1946. He married Nadine Nadich in 1949 and they remained married for 69 years. Father to Deborah Schmitt and Gary Korosi (Francine Korosi-wife) . He worked as a superintendent of construction in Ohio, managing ground-up construction of large facilities like shopping malls, corporate and bank buildings. In his spare time as a hobby in Cleveland he had mastered the cutting of gems and was a teacher of this craft. He retired after 33 years in the carpenters union and his desire was to retire to Hilton Head Island which he and Nadine did in 1990. There he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and served for 19 years. He experienced many adventures while patrolling the waterways here. He always had an interesting story to tell. He enjoyed fishing and boating and was an active member of the Hilton Head Plantation Fishing Club where he worked on the lagoons for the plantation and club. He always shared his love for this island with family and friends and referred to it as 'his' island. We will miss him dearly. There will be a memorial service held with a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church, at 540 William Hilton Hwy on Saturday, June 15 at 3:00 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to at

Albert "Al" Korosi Albert "Al" Korosi, 98, pass- ed on May 28, 2019 at the Preston Health Care Center, Hilton Head Island. Born April 9, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, one of three brothers. He attended West Tech High School there and then moved to Florida from 1939-1942. He joined the Coast Guard Military on July 16, 1942 at the call of the war. As a Coast Guardsman, he was a veteran of the invasions of Leyte and Lugon in the Philippines and of Okinawa in the Ryukyus Islands. He served as a Radarman aboard the LST 20 until World War II ended and he was discharged in 1946. He married Nadine Nadich in 1949 and they remained married for 69 years. Father to Deborah Schmitt and Gary Korosi (Francine Korosi-wife) . He worked as a superintendent of construction in Ohio, managing ground-up construction of large facilities like shopping malls, corporate and bank buildings. In his spare time as a hobby in Cleveland he had mastered the cutting of gems and was a teacher of this craft. He retired after 33 years in the carpenters union and his desire was to retire to Hilton Head Island which he and Nadine did in 1990. There he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and served for 19 years. He experienced many adventures while patrolling the waterways here. He always had an interesting story to tell. He enjoyed fishing and boating and was an active member of the Hilton Head Plantation Fishing Club where he worked on the lagoons for the plantation and club. He always shared his love for this island with family and friends and referred to it as 'his' island. We will miss him dearly. There will be a memorial service held with a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church, at 540 William Hilton Hwy on Saturday, June 15 at 3:00 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to at Published in The Island Packet on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.