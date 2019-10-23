Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Marie Jones Kort. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta "Tootsie" Marie Jones Kort Alberta "Tootsie" Marie Jones Kort passed away peacefully October 19, 2019 in Bluffton, SC. She was 97. She was a resident of The Seabrook of Hilton Head since 2010. Marie was born September 12, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter and only child of Richard & Alma Jones. In 1946 she married Joe Allan Kort of Palm Beach and moved to south Florida where she raised her family in West Palm Beach and Hypoluxo Island. Marie attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit before going to Wayne State University and later graduating from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in Art Education. She was always part of the art scene in her south Florida community and she spent 25 years as an art, wood shop & ceramics teacher in Palm Beach, Florida and after retirement as a substitute teacher for Palm Beach County Public Schools. In the 1960s she also opened The Gallery Art Shop in Boynton Beach, Florida that served the local art community. In the 1990s she left Florida to move to Tennessee and later to Hilton Head Island, SC to be closer to family. During the Depression years, her family moved around the country living in California & Washington state, before moving back to Detroit. It was during those years that she developed her love of travel and adventure. She was a dreamer and often lived out her dreams no matter the consequences. She loved flying and got her private pilot's license when she was in her 20s, raced her small boat in the Gold Coast Marathon in Florida, went car camping across America with her children in the 1960s when single women didn't do such things, and was friends to people of all walks throughout her life. She was simple, yet complex; frugal and yet very generous. She was always willing to help anyone in any way and did volunteer work her entire life, and yet she was always quiet and private. Her family's fondest memories are fishing, swimming & beach outings with her, playing backgammon on the screen porch at her beloved home on Hypoluxo Island, Florida, riding out hurricanes with friends who always seemed to congregate at her home, traveling, traveling & traveling and always having a laugh at her forgetfulness, her bad cooking, and repetitive story telling. She was an animal and dog lover above all, and truly was the original "dog rescuer". Her children often said she loved her dogs more than she loved them. She was a good woman and will be missed. She is survived by her son, Richard Allan Kort & wife Laura of Johnson City, TN and daughter Katherine Kort Harris and husband Steve of Hilton Head Island; and she was "Oma" to 4 grandchildren, Richie Kort, Drew Harris, Devon Harris Schofield and Christian Harris and 5 great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no public memorial services, but to have a lemon tree planted in her memory, which will be done. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's name sent to The Litter Box, 46 Old Wild Horse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Alberta "Tootsie" Marie Jones Kort Alberta "Tootsie" Marie Jones Kort passed away peacefully October 19, 2019 in Bluffton, SC. She was 97. She was a resident of The Seabrook of Hilton Head since 2010. Marie was born September 12, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter and only child of Richard & Alma Jones. In 1946 she married Joe Allan Kort of Palm Beach and moved to south Florida where she raised her family in West Palm Beach and Hypoluxo Island. Marie attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit before going to Wayne State University and later graduating from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in Art Education. She was always part of the art scene in her south Florida community and she spent 25 years as an art, wood shop & ceramics teacher in Palm Beach, Florida and after retirement as a substitute teacher for Palm Beach County Public Schools. In the 1960s she also opened The Gallery Art Shop in Boynton Beach, Florida that served the local art community. In the 1990s she left Florida to move to Tennessee and later to Hilton Head Island, SC to be closer to family. During the Depression years, her family moved around the country living in California & Washington state, before moving back to Detroit. It was during those years that she developed her love of travel and adventure. She was a dreamer and often lived out her dreams no matter the consequences. She loved flying and got her private pilot's license when she was in her 20s, raced her small boat in the Gold Coast Marathon in Florida, went car camping across America with her children in the 1960s when single women didn't do such things, and was friends to people of all walks throughout her life. She was simple, yet complex; frugal and yet very generous. She was always willing to help anyone in any way and did volunteer work her entire life, and yet she was always quiet and private. Her family's fondest memories are fishing, swimming & beach outings with her, playing backgammon on the screen porch at her beloved home on Hypoluxo Island, Florida, riding out hurricanes with friends who always seemed to congregate at her home, traveling, traveling & traveling and always having a laugh at her forgetfulness, her bad cooking, and repetitive story telling. She was an animal and dog lover above all, and truly was the original "dog rescuer". Her children often said she loved her dogs more than she loved them. She was a good woman and will be missed. She is survived by her son, Richard Allan Kort & wife Laura of Johnson City, TN and daughter Katherine Kort Harris and husband Steve of Hilton Head Island; and she was "Oma" to 4 grandchildren, Richie Kort, Drew Harris, Devon Harris Schofield and Christian Harris and 5 great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no public memorial services, but to have a lemon tree planted in her memory, which will be done. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's name sent to The Litter Box, 46 Old Wild Horse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close