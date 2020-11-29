Alfred W. VadnaisNovember 25, 1935 - November 20, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Alfred W. Vadnais went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, just 20 days following the death of his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan. Al was born on November 25, 1935, to Edmond L. and Hilda Winn Vadnais in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where he grew up. A football scholarship from Hofstra College set the trajectory for the rest of his life. There he played center and middle linebacker on Hofstra's memorable 1956 "Tiny Twenty" team and was named a Small College All-American in 1957. An outstanding defenseman for the college's lacrosse team as well, Al played on the North squad in the 1958 North-South game. His success at Hofstra included winning the heart of the beautiful cheerleader, Joan Markowski, whom he married in 1959.Al's competitive drive took him to law school at Syracuse University. After a stint serving Uncle Sam at Fort Ord, California, Al's legal career began in-house at Ford Motor Company and Westinghouse before he transitioned into private practice as a partner at Humphries & Hutchinson in Chattanooga, Tennessee and later at Eckert, Seamans, Cherin & Mellott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He specialized in labor law, representing corporations before the National Labor Relations Board and federal courts and in union avoidance and bargaining.After discovering Hilton Head in 1967, Al and Joan were thrilled to finally make the Island their permanent home in 1993. In addition to countless rounds of golf at Long Cove Club and with the Southern Seniors, Al embraced civic life in his adopted hometown. He served two terms on the Long Cove Board of Directors, then served 6 years on the Hilton Head Island Planning Commission.Throughout his life, Al relished his friendships with many remarkable folks. He co-founded a Long Cove chapter of ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and was a regular attendee at Life Lessons Over Lunch. He was a long-time member of St. Francis by the Sea, where he and Joan will be interred after a joint funeral service to be planned in the future.Al is survived by his three bereft daughters, who considered him their hero: Alison Vadnais Fauls (Ted), Arlene Vadnais Johnson and Elisabeth Ann Vadnais Dickie (James). Al was an adored role model for his seven grandchildren who brought him great pride and joy and who all survive him: Wesley Johnson (Michelle), Hilary Fauls, Joanna Johnson Lawley (Scott), Henry Fauls, William Johnson, Eva Dickie and William Dickie. In addition to his parents and wife, Al was predeceased by his brother, Edmond Charles Vadnais, and is also survived by his brother's three children and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925.