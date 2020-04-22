Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alic Bowlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Alice ("Cris") Eagan Bowlin, 97 of Hilton Head, SC passed away peacefully at Fraser Health Center at The Seabrook on April 18, 2020. The only daughter of Joseph D. and Helen (Sheckles) Eagan, Alice was born in December 1922 in Lynnbrook, NY. As a young adult at Russell Sage College, Alice dropped the use of her given name and became known as Cris. This name change reflects her independent and decisive nature. Cris married Frank J. Bowlin, Jr., of St. Paul, MN in 1945. Upon her husband's death in 1968, she remained a widow raising their four children. This loving mother is survived by Frank J. Bowlin III (wife Nirmala Ganapathy) of Santa Fe, NM; Daniel W. Bowlin (wife Julianne Bowlin) of Stamford, CT; Lauren L. Bowlin (husband John Damm) of Middletown, MD and James P. Bowlin (partner Andrea Dale) of Cincinnati, OH. Cris is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. One of her earliest leadership positions came in 1955 as she was elected to a post in the Young Ladies Radio League, an international organization of female ham radio operators. Cris earned her FCC license in 1952 and operated with the call letters of W9LOY. Cris spent her adult life enjoying and refining her photographic abilities beginning as an assistant at Vogue magazine in the 1940s. Photographic expeditions took her across this county as well as Europe and China. For years, Cris was active in the Hilton Head Camera Club which showcased her talents in an individual show. Once her children were grown, Cris moved from St. Charles, Il to Sea Pines Plantation in 1981. This energetic woman devoted many hours to her love of tennis on the court as an USTA SC Seniors championship player and coach. She also served as a tennis line judge for local and national tournaments. Continuing her active lifestyle after she relocated to The Seabrook in 2003, Cris served on the Board of Trustees from 2006-2011. Cris embraced her Seabrook community, relishing her involved life there. Her cremated remains will be interred at the Six Oakes Cemetery in Sea Pines. Due to the corona virus pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date on Hilton Head. Visit KeithFuneral.com for more information. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 22, 2020

