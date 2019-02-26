Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Roy Stern. View Sign

Allan Roy Stern Allan Roy Stern passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Allan was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Gerald and Mazie Stern on December 15, 1934. Allan grew up on Long Island flipping burgers at the beach and playing baseball endlessly. He attended Southside High School in Rockville Centre. Following that, he worked twelve years in hi-tech industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Economics from Purdue University, a Masters in International Relations from George Washington University and a Masters in Industrial Management from Central Michigan University. Allan retired from the Army after 28 years and moved on to contract work in Virginia. He put the final of his Army career in the intelligence field to good use, working for a system integration company that dealt with the software, hardware and building of the National Crime Information Center database maintained by the FBI and used by various law enforcement agencies. He then retired for a second time after twelve years. With a move to Sun City on July 3, 1996, it was time to give back to a game he loved and had played competitively for forty years. He helped found the Low Country Volleyball Club in 1996 and served as its director up to the time of his passing. He coached at several different schools in Hilton Head and Bluffton and happily ended up at Bluffton High as head coach of its volleyball program for the next eleven years. He led the team to nine region championships, three Lower State championships, and one State Champion. He loved the game and he loved his girls and was a part of helping over fifty of them to full or partial volleyball scholarships. He was also very active in Sun City with its growth, especially in the early years. He served as a neighborhood rep, was asked to be a part of many committees, some of which he chaired, was among the first as a Sun City Director's Award winner, served four years on the Beaufort County Board of Education as well as on the Board of the Beaufort County Parks & Leisure Services. He was a man of high morals, a loving husband, a giving coach, a wonderful friend and will be endlessly missed by so many. He is survived by his wife, Pat of 59 years, nephew, Douglas Earle and wife Heidi, along with nieces Kristin, Jamie, and Jackie, their husbands and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC.

Allan Roy Stern Allan Roy Stern passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Allan was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Gerald and Mazie Stern on December 15, 1934. Allan grew up on Long Island flipping burgers at the beach and playing baseball endlessly. He attended Southside High School in Rockville Centre. Following that, he worked twelve years in hi-tech industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Economics from Purdue University, a Masters in International Relations from George Washington University and a Masters in Industrial Management from Central Michigan University. Allan retired from the Army after 28 years and moved on to contract work in Virginia. He put the final of his Army career in the intelligence field to good use, working for a system integration company that dealt with the software, hardware and building of the National Crime Information Center database maintained by the FBI and used by various law enforcement agencies. He then retired for a second time after twelve years. With a move to Sun City on July 3, 1996, it was time to give back to a game he loved and had played competitively for forty years. He helped found the Low Country Volleyball Club in 1996 and served as its director up to the time of his passing. He coached at several different schools in Hilton Head and Bluffton and happily ended up at Bluffton High as head coach of its volleyball program for the next eleven years. He led the team to nine region championships, three Lower State championships, and one State Champion. He loved the game and he loved his girls and was a part of helping over fifty of them to full or partial volleyball scholarships. He was also very active in Sun City with its growth, especially in the early years. He served as a neighborhood rep, was asked to be a part of many committees, some of which he chaired, was among the first as a Sun City Director's Award winner, served four years on the Beaufort County Board of Education as well as on the Board of the Beaufort County Parks & Leisure Services. He was a man of high morals, a loving husband, a giving coach, a wonderful friend and will be endlessly missed by so many. He is survived by his wife, Pat of 59 years, nephew, Douglas Earle and wife Heidi, along with nieces Kristin, Jamie, and Jackie, their husbands and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close