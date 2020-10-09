1/1
Allen Kupfer
1923 - 2020
July 8, 1923 - October 5, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - Allen Kupfer, a survivor of the Holocaust, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 surrounded by family in Bluffton, South Carolina. He was born in Warsaw, Poland and immigrated to Chicago after the war with his wife Lillian Stzam Kupfer, where he became a successful businessman and community activist. Surviving and resilience has always been a way of life for Allen, but his mission has always been to share his past with young people and translate his harrowing experiences to today's world, encouraging students to continue his fight against hatred. He will be missed by his children Barbara & Oscar Alonso, his son Jerry & Gini Reticker Kupfer, cherished Grandchildren Rebecca (Victor) Alonso-Carson, Sara (Sam) Alonso-Ferguson, Michaela (Aaron) Kupfer, dearest Great -Grandchildren, Willow, Jude and George. Allen had the good fortune to spend his last thirty years with Blanche Frank in their treasured Sun City Community and to extend his family to include Nete, Curtis, Dylan and Sasha Frank, Hope & Jeff Nicklin-Frank and his beloved friend Tamibka Edwards. He joins his loving parents Brucha and Yehuda and sister Rita.
May his memory be a blessing and a constant reminder to fight hate in all of its forms and to live life to the fullest .
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to TEMPLE OSEH SHALOM to insure Allen's Legacy of commitment and devotion to the Jewish Faith (PO Box 3935, Bluffton, SC 29910).
An outdoor Funeral service will be held at Sauls Funeral Home at 3pm on Friday October 9th, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton SC. Please come prepared for the weather and with your own chairs.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Sauls Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
