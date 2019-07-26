Allen Holbrook Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Golden and Bertha Huffman; aunts, Bonnie Shelton Johnson and Patty Caudill; uncles, Golden "Peewee" Huffman Jr., Duke Caudill, and Jerry Bennett. Survivors include children, Kevin Szabo, Kaitlen (Brian) Holbrook-Bonk, Aimee (Sonnie) Claffey, (Kimberly) Holbrook; grandchildren, Taylor L. Bonk, Timothy "Landon" Bonk, Caroline L. Bonk and Theodore N. Claffey, all of Beaufort, and Alice L. Holbrook; mother, Barbara E. Cooper; sisters, Janetter L. Moyer (Chuck), and Teresa Baker; brother, James A. Holbrook (Veda); aunt, Helen Bennett; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock Saturday, July 27, at Copeland Funeral Service One Copeland Dr. A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday July 27, in the chapel of Copeland Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 Saturday, July 27, at the Amvets Post in Port Royal. Please share your memories of Allen www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 26, 2019