Alveretta E. Guile "Allie" November 1932 - March 19, 2019 Allie passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Fred. She is survived by her six children, Fred Guile and wife Helena, Sherry Sharry and husband Paul, Artie Guile, Sandy Stokes and husband Chris, Andrew Guile and wife Tatiana, Deede Murdock and husband Matt, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, her brothers, Art Zeigler and Scott Zeigler, and many nieces and nephews. Allie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and former Executive Director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society of Parris Island. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Beaufort, on May 11th at 2 PM, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Allie's memory, to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society of Parris Island. Donations can be made through their website: https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 26, 2019