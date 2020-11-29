1/
Amalie Pugh
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Amalie Pugh
November 9, 2020
Winter Haven, Florida - Amalia Elise Vernon Pugh passed away quietly in her sleep, November 9, 2020, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born February 9, 1924, in Columbia SC. She is survived by her four Children; Margaret Pugh of Winter Haven, FL Georganne Williams of Lawrenceville, GA, David Pugh of Milton, FL, and Kathlyn Filipovich of Gaffney SC; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Amalia, or "Maisie" to all who knew her, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, May 26, 1944 as one of the first Women Marines, whose motto was "Free A Man To Fight", and was Honorably discharged October 8, 1945 with the rank of Sergeant.
She resided in Beaufort, SC for 30 years with her husband George Pugh, raised her children there and always considered it home. She was a member of Carteret Street Methodist Church, active as a Sunday School Teacher, and drove the county bookmobile.
She loved to travel, lived in Germany and Iran, toured both Europe and the Middle East, was an avid bird and whale-watcher, and loved to read. She retired to Florida to be near her daughter after the death of her husband.
The family will receive friends 10:30 until 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 1st at Copeland Funeral Service. Following the visitation, burial will be held at 1:00 p.m.at Beaufort National Cemetery, where she will be buried alongside her husband MSGT George L. Pugh, with military honors.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Amalia by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Copeland Funeral Service
DEC
1
Burial
01:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amalie. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
