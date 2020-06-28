Amparo C. Risse Amparo C. Risse, 83, wife of Thomas B. Risse, of Yemassee, SC died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, SC. Graveside services will be private. Mrs. Risse was born on November 27, 1936 in Colombia, South America. She is the daughter of the late David Ricardo Ceballos-Henao and Ines Hincapie-Arango. Surviving in addition to her husband, Tom are One brother and three sisters from Colombia, South America; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donation be made to Yemassee Baptist Church, P. O. Bo 68, Yemassee, SC 29945. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store