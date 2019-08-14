Amy Lynn Youmans 5/11/1964 - 7/20/2019 Amy Lynn Youmans, 55, of Yemassee, SC died July 20, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of John H. Youmans, Jr. (deceased) and Mary M. Youmans. She was born May 11, 1964 in Beaufort, SC. Amy was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School where she was a member of the band and advanced chorus. She also graduated from Orangeburg Technical College. She was a member of Yemassee Baptist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School and played the piano as needed. She loved her church and serving the Lord. Amy is survived by her mother, Mary M. Youmans, and her brother, John "Howell" Youmans, III and his wife Debbie of Beaufort, SC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Yemassee Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yemassee Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Yemassee, SC 29945.

