Amy Steele Walker

November 20, 1975 - November 9, 2020

Olney, Maryland - Amy Steele Walker, 44, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Montgomery Hospital, Maryland, following an illness. Amy suffered from Crohn's Disease since childhood.

Born November 20, 1975 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of E. Robert Steele and Therese Fogle Keil.

She was a graduate of Butler High School and Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

Amy was a devoted mother to her children, Shannon and Vanessa.

Amy loved art, music, and dance. She continued her artistic talent making arts and crafts with her children.

Her smile was contagious and emulated a deep love of God and Family.

Amy is survived by her son, Shannon Christopher Walker; her daughter, Vanessa LaDonna Steele; her parents, Bob (Martha) Steele and Therese (Ben) Keil; two brothers, Steve (Heidi) Steele, Chris (Jessica) Steele; sister-in-law, Renee Steele; step-sister, Kim Keil Jackson; and step-brother, Brian Keil.

She also leaves behind to cherish her memory many aunts, especially Aunt Pat, uncles, cousins, nieces, grand nieces, and nephews.

Amy is preceded in death by her twin Brad, grandparents and a cousin.

Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Spring.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler, PA 16001 is assisting the family with local arrangements.





