Anita C. WernerOctober 27, 1942 - November 24, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Anita Celeste Werner passed away at Hilton Head Hospital on November 24, 2020; she was 78 years old. Anita was born on October 27, 1942 in New York City to Daniel and Doris Metliz. She graduated from Queens College in 1996 with a degree in Elementary Education.Anita married Michael Werner in 1972. Together, they lived in Bronx, NY and Stamford, CT. They moved Hilton Head in 2005, where Anita volunteered at the Hilton Head Humane Association and was active in Congregation Beth Yam. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Mah Jhongg.Anita is survived by her husband, Michael Werner, her daughter, Melissa Werner, and her grandsons, Benjamin and Samuel Dowling. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.Anita was buried in a private ceremony on November 30 at Six Oaks Cemetery. If you would like to honor Anita's memory, please donate to either The Deep Well Project, Congregation Beth Yam or the Hilton Head Humane Association.