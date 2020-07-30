Anita Fox Anita passed away peacefully in her husband's arms on July 25 th after a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Al Fox, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Andrea Palmucci, her brother-in-law Ron Hastings, and two nieces, Sue Carr and Terry St. Pierre. Her sister-in-law, Lynn (Fox) Hastings predeceased her. Small in stature but huge in spirit, Anita persevered in a life initially fraught with challenges. Reared in New Haven, CT, her early years were spent in the foster care system The Geramia family finally gave her a safe place to fall where she bonded with other foster children. The Geramia's daughter, Elaine Muro of Derby, CT, has remained a lifelong sister to Anita. The Geramias also taught Anita traditions centering around wonderful Italian meals that she shared with family and friends her entire life. Anita and Al met and married in 1977. The difference in their height belied the truth: everyone knew Anita ruled the roost! Following their marriage, Anita and Al relocated to New Hampshire with her son, Michael, to accommodate Al's new job in the high tech industry. Anita also worked in the high tech industry where she eventually became a highly respected software test engineer. In New Hampshire Anita became very involved with her son's interest in sports. Despite not liking the cold weather, she found herself in ski classes with her son as they enjoyed most winter weekends at the family chalet in Conway, New Hampshire. Michael's other passion was baseball and Anita never missed a game. When Nashua hosted the Senior Babe Ruth Regionals, Anita hosted nine teenage boys from a visiting team for a week. It was rumored that her grocery bill for that one week rivalled the national debt! Anita also embraced Thanksgiving as her holiday. She hosted the Fox clan with an open house on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. All were invited and no one ever left her house hungry! Another big love of Anita's was golf. Her dedication to mastering the sport led to numerous club championships. Her most joyful time on the course, however, was when she was encouraging new golfers to embrace the game. After surviving her first encounter with cancer in 2005, Al and Anita moved to Sun City. Anita embraced golf within Sun City through the WGA, Low Country Golf, and her special Wednesday group. She also helped her husband create a neighborhood couples' league which focused on getting spouses to play golf together. Perhaps the biggest significance to the life of Anita Fox is the support and quiet comfort she extended to friends and neighbors who were diagnosed with cancer. Once again, in 2013, she received that diagnosis herself. From a place of personal experience and knowledge, she helped numerous people navigate the tests and fear the disease creates. The unassuming Anita would offer counsel if asked, a helping hand if needed, and one of her fabulous chicken parms for the table. Leaving her life with Al, family and friends was her hardest task. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for family in Connecticut at a later time. A "Special Remembrance" will be held with the neighborhood couples' group when it is safe to resume play.



