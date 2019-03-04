Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Ahlum Owen. View Sign

Ann Ahlum Owen Ann Ahlum Owen of Atlanta, Georgia and recently of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died in Atlanta on February 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on December 11, 1926 in Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter of Alvin James Ahlum and Irene Dunster Ahlum. She grew up in Shreveport and, following her father's untimely death, moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she lived with her mother and beloved great-aunt Alice Bonner Briggs of London, England and Chicago. Ann attended and graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. At college, she fell in love with and married Oscar James Owen of Maplewood, New Jersey in 1948. There they had a daughter, Katherine Ford. After graduation, James' career took them all over the country, and they enjoyed living in numerous states. While living in Palo Alto, California, Ann attended Stanford University and earned a Master of Education degree. She proceeded to teach at various locations in which they subsequently lived. They moved to Atlanta in 1964, where Ann also practiced real estate sales for Northside Realty, and after moving several times hence, they returned to Atlanta in the 1980s and alternated between Hilton Head and Atlanta from then on. She is survived by her daughter Katherine, and cousins James L. Ewing IV and Hunter Toulmin Ewing, all of Atlanta. Commemoration plans are not yet complete.

