Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Burkhart Squires. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Burkhart Squires Ann Burkhart Squires of Beaufort, passed away May 3rd surrounded by her family. She was 77. Ann was born June 4, 1941 in Albany, NY to her parents John Anthony and Dorothea Rudisill Burkhart and grew up in West Sand Lake, NY. She graduated from Lake Erie College for Women in 1963 after spending her junior year at the University of Amsterdam in Holland. She attended SUNY-Albany to obtain her Masters in Library Science in 1973. She married William H. Squires Jr. in 1964. The couple settled in Niskayuna, NY and later Lake George, NY where Ann worked as Library Media Specialist. In 1988 Ann moved to Beaufort and continued to work as a librarian at Mossy Oaks Elementary and St. Peter's Catholic School. After retirement she went back to work for Beaufort County School District as a substitute sign language interpreter. Affectionately known as Grannie Annie by many, she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and sharing her love of reading with any child she met. She sang in the choir at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Lady's Island and loved attending chapel in the mornings at Holy Trinity Classical Christian School on Burroughs Avenue. Ann is survived by her sons Charles (Rachel), Thomas (Amy), and Robert Squires of Beaufort; her stepdaughter Cherie Squires Hudson of Huntersville, NC; her grandsons Noah, Jacob, Wil, Heyward and Gabe Squires of Beaufort; her step-grandson Keith Wicks (Dodi) of Huntersville, NC and their children Evan, Quinn and Lily; sisters Sally Haddad (Nadim) of Oakton, VA and Jacqueline Spataro (Rick) of Bonita Springs, Fl; sister-in-law Sue Burkhart of Ackworth,GA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her stepson William H. Squires III and her brother John A. Burkhart Jr. At Ann's request, her body has been donated to The Medical University of South Carolina Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Holy Trinity Classical Christian School 302 Burroughs Ave. Beaufort SC, 29902 or Agap‚ Hospice 1800 Paris Ave. Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Island Packet on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close