Service Information Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel 2794 Highway 80 W Savannah , GA 31408 (912)-964-2862

Gail Ann Diller Gail Ann Diller passed away at home on October 7, 2019. Gail was born May 4, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Richard and Muriel Golterman. After graduating from Palatine High School, Gail studied journalism at Northwestern University while working full time as a professional model. In 1976, Gail and her family moved to Woodstock, Illinois, where she busily cultivated beautiful gardens, canned vegetables and fruit for the winters, and raised her daughter and stepchildren. Gail and her family moved to Beaufort, South Carolina in 1983. In 1998, Gail relocated to Savannah and served as a devoted caregiver to her parents from 2004 until the passing of her father in 2018. Having battled serious health conditions since she was a child, Gail had an incredibly tenacious spirit and a wicked sense of humor, often joking that it was by her own sheer determination that she survived so many critical setbacks - a sentiment with which her doctors agreed. Gail was happiest when she was taking care of others, and she dearly loved her family, her friends, going to church, gardening, reading, listening to music, cooking, going to the beach, decorating her Christmas tree and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly for her quick wit, unshakable faith, fierce independence, enormous heart and incredible pies. Gail will be missed each and every day by those who knew and loved her. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Melinda (Diller) Beres and husband, Derek, her grandchildren, Aria and Zade, her sister, Karen Sundstrom and husband, Denny, her sister, Lori Golterman, and her niece, Ashley Sundstrom. Gail's family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the many doctors, close friends and neighbors who assisted Gail and her parents over the years. Gail counted each of you among her blessings in life. A service will be held for Gail at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25th, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 12391 Mercy Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31419. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Gail to the . Persons wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so via the following website:

