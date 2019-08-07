Anna Grace Dennis Anna Grace Dennis, 16, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Anna Grace Dennis was born on September 23rd, 2002 in Beaufort, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Ryan & Sally Dennis and Samantha Gaskins. Anna Grace was a rising junior at Beaufort Academy and a very accomplished student athlete. Anna Grace loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. She has a long list of accolades that included being inducted into the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, and Interact Club. Whether on the softball field, volleyball court, or classroom Anna Grace's always present smile and energetic personality could never be ignored. Those two traits, along with her kindness, selflessness and sheer joy for life ensured that Anna Grace's love was felt by all those lucky enough to have been in her presence. Anna Grace was a friend to all who were blessed enough to have known her. While her 16 years on this earth were short, they were filled with more life and love than most could ever dream of. Surviving in addition to her parents are four sisters, Elizabeth "Bella" Pinckney (her father Benjie Pinckney), Sarah Ruth Cannady (her father Mark Cannady), Hadley Lynn Dennis, Bowen Annabelle Dennis and her brother, Brinton Roberts; Her maternal grandparents, Bubba and Pam Gaskins, and Bo and Kathy Mitchell; her paternal grandparents, Bill Dennis and the late Carol Metzger; and her boyfriend Mark Delong II. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM in Russell Funeral Home in Moncks Corner. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the Chapel at Russell's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on Friday, at 12:00 noon in the Parish Church of St. Helena with interment in Mitchell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Beaufort Academy for the Anna Grace Dennis Horizon Scholarship Fund. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

