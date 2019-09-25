Anna Krescenthia O'Hara Anna Krescenthia O'Hara, 80, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Beaufort Nursing and Rehab. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00pm in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. Ms. O'Hara was born on November 19, 1938 in Flint, Michigan. She is the daughter of the late Karl David and Krescenthia David. She was a beautiful, strong, independent mother, who raised two sons by herself. She owned several businesses during her life, served in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsmen, and loved swimming. Our mother loved watching us play all sports, and was involved as league president multiple times as we played in City Baseball. During one game, her eldest son hit his first home run and she went to Basil Green, Recreation Director, wanting to buy the ball. Mr. Green started a new trend, current to this day, of awarding home run balls to the hitters after our mother's persistence. Surviving are two sons, Greg (Janet) O'Hara of Savannah, Ga and Jeff (Janet) O'Hara of Beaufort, SC; 5 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 25, 2019