Anna Lee Squires ANNA LEE (SIMONS) SQUIRES, died March 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 17, 1937 at her Grandparents home in Lost City, WV to Byron D. and Effie Gale (Garrett) Simons, who have both predeceased her. Ann grew up in Clarksburg, WV, where she met the love of her life, Robert W. "Bob" Squires. Bob and Ann, school sweethearts, were married for 57 wonderful years until his death in April 2016. Being a military family, they were at many different duty stations, but fell in love with Beaufort. And when Bob retired, this is where they made their home. Ann worked for telephone companies at the different locations and she retired from Century Link, where she was the secretary for the District Manager. Ann dearly loved her phone company family. Ann is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. "Debbie" and her dearly loved son-in-law, John H. "Howell" Youmans, III of Beaufort, and Roberta G. Squires and her fiance, William Gary Henry, who is also dearly loved, of Branson, MO. She is also survived by her "Special Boy & Protector", Teddy, who she always shared whatever she was eating with. She is survived by her brother, George B. Simons and wife Carolyn, of Clarksburg, WV, her sister, Mabel L. Franks (Bertie - Deceased) of Merryville, LA, and her brother in-law, William Morrison (Kay - Deceased), of Parkersburg, WV/ There are many nieces and nephews who cherished and loved Aunt Annie. Ann was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Faith Chapter No. 167 and the Daughters of the Nile, Milcah Temple #77. She attended St. Helena Baptist Church. Ann lived a full and wonderful life until her health began to fail. She loved to bake, cook, and decorate cakes, which many have enjoyed through the years. One of her greatest joys was making goodie trays for family and friends at Christmas. She loved to go to Cherokee to the casino, where she won her first jackpot on her 80th birthday. But most of all, she loved and cherished spending time with her family. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Copeland Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Copeland Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Omar Shrine Center, Attn: Hospital Fund - 176 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or to St. Helena Baptist Church - 1608 Sea Island Parkway, St/. Helena, SC 29920. Please share your thoughts and stories about Ann by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements Funeral Home Copeland Funeral Service

