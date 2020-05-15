Anne Franklin Funeral services for Mrs. Anne Franklin, 60, of 276 Morgan Rd, Seabrooks, SC, will be held 12:00 noon Monday, May 18, 2020 at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Reverend Edward L. Cushingberry is officiating. Mrs. Franklin passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence. Friends may call at the residence, 276 Morgan Rd, Seabrooks, SC or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 15, 2020.