Anne Connors Anne Horsley Connors, 92, of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of Anniston, AL passed away October 4, 2019 at the Fraser Health Center. She was born in Opelika, AL on February 8, 1927 to Robert and Ellen (Renfro) Horsley. Anne is survived by her son Robert (Barbara) Kay; stepdaughters, Grazier (Toy) Rhea, Claire (Carl) Whorton and Callie Hopping; stepson George (Liz) Connors; brother, William (Marilyn) Horsley; daughter-in-law, Karen Kay; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George Connors and her son Barry C. Kay. Burial will be in Anniston, AL. Donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church or Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 8, 2019