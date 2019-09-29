Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Shryrock LaMotte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Shryock LaMotte Anne Shryock LaMotte, a longtime resident of Hilton Head Island, died peacefully at the age of 92 on September 21, 2019 at the Preston Health Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia July 26, 1927 to Elisabeth Marsden Cooke and Thomas Jacob Shryock. She attended The Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA, and Chevy Chase Junior College. Anne married Louis H. LaMotte III (Red) on February 7, 1948. They moved many times while serving in the Air Force, with postings from Mobile, AL to Anchorage, AK. When Red joined IBM they settled in Poughkeepsie, NY where they made many lifelong friends. Anne was active in many community organizations including Vassar Brothers Hospital Nearly New Shop, The Children's Home, The Junior League's Bargain Box, and The Orange and Dutchess Garden Club. In addition to volunteering, she loved doing needlepoint, crewel and spending time in her garden. Anne and Red also enjoyed flying their airplane, especially to Avalon, NJ, where summers were spent with their girls. Most of all they loved boating and cruised for many years on the Hudson, Chesapeake and the Intercoastal Waterway to points South aboard their boat "Tender Anne". In 1976 they moved to Hilton Head Island where the cruising continued with much exploration of the Lowcountry. They were members of The Yacht Club of Hilton Head and The South Carolina Yacht Club. The last years of Anne's life were spent at The Preston at Cypress where she enjoyed Bible study, bingo, and going to the symphony. Love and thanks go out to all of her wonderful nurses and aides. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Jacob Shryock III, and her husband of 64 years, Louis Howell LaMotte III. She is survived by her daughters Elisabeth (Libby) LaMotte-Moore (Michael), Lee LaMotte Anderson (Raymond) and four grandchildren that she was extremely proud of: Carl Raymond Anderson, Elisabeth Grace Anderson, Caroline Victoria Anderson, Lois Marie Anderson, and a cousin Miriam Cooke of Hillsboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to:

