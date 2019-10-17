Mrs. Annette Peeples Malphrus, Mrs. Annette Peeples Malphrus 81, of Garnett, died Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Garnett. Mrs. Malphrus was born December 5, 1937, a daughter of the late Abe Richard Peeples and Inez Tuten Peeples. She had retired as Postmaster of the Gifford Post Office, loved music and reading. Mrs. Malphrus loved to travel and was very active with Church functions. Surviving are her daughters: Mamie M. Minton (Tommy) of Charlotte and Winnette M. Blanchard (Quin) of Garnett; grandchildren: Antony and Jesse; and a special friend, Linda, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Malphrus was predeceased by her brothers: Harvey, Richard and Marvin Peeples. Funeral services will be 2 PM Saturday in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home with burial in the Great Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, 9009 Tarboro Road, Ridgeland, directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton from 5 to 7 PM and Saturday beginning at 1 PM prior to services. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Amedisys Hospice, 2201 Boundary Street, Suite 112, Beaufort, SC 29902 or the .

